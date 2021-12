The Omicron variant has become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. The strain is also forcing countries across Europe to impose new virus-related restrictions. CBS news correspondent Nancy Chen reports on the recent surge from New York City, and CBS news foreign correspondent Roxana Saberi has the updates from London. Then, Dr. Manish Garg, an emergency medicine physician, joins CBSN’s Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest.