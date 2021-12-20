U.S. Centers for Disease Control data posted today shows the Omicron variant is now by far the most dominant strain of Covid in the nation. It took less than three weeks.

The stunning development demonstrates the increased transmissibility of Omicron, which quickly spread across South Africa and the globe, hitting countries like the U.K. especially hard.

The first case of the variant was identified in San Francisco on December 1 in a woman who had traveled overseas. While early cases were mostly found in travelers, community spread here was confirmed in a matter of days.

Over the past week, the variant has shown a near sixfold increase, according to CDC data. What’s more, it’s swept aside the once-dominant Delta variant with lightning speed. It’s a development that Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted this weekend saying, “When you have a doubling time that’s that short a period, pretty soon that isolate is going to take over.”