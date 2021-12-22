Omicron is milder than Delta UK study finds

Omicron appears to be a more mild version of COVID-19 than the Delta variant, a leaked study from the British government shows.

The UK Health Security Agency — the US equivalent to the Centers for Disease Control — found that those who fall ill with Omicron are less likely to become severely sick compared to those who get the Delta variant, according to the data obtained by Politico.

The early real-world data, which is expected to be released before Christmas, found that Omicron is likely to bring on a mild illness with less serious symptoms in most people.

It is likely down to the large number of people that have been vaccinated and previously infected, as well as Omicron just being naturally milder than other coronavirus variants.

However, the UK health agency warned that the data showed that the mildness of Omicron wasn’t enough to prevent large numbers of hospitalizations.

The UK Health Security Agency has found that those infected with the are less likely to become severely sick compared to those who get the Delta variant. Mario Tama/Getty Images

People wait in line for COVID-19 tests at a mobile testing site on Times Square in New York on December 20, 2021. Xinhua/Sipa USA

Those that do become severely ill with Omicron are still at risk of hospitalization and death, the data found.

But scientists also found that a booster dose of the vaccine significantly reduced the chance of developing symptoms and being hospitalized with Omicron, according to the data.

The UK health agency would not comment on the study prior to it being released.

People line up to get tested for Covid-19 outside at a firehouse in Washington, DC on December 20, 2021. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

According to the agency, the COVID-19 booster dose of the vaccine significantly reduced the chance of developing symptoms and being hospitalized. Joe Kohen/Shutterstock

It came as the British government revealed it was reducing the COVID-19 self-isolation period from 10 days to seven days for people who get a negative rapid test two days in a row.

The health agency said its analysis suggested a seven-day isolation period alongside two negative tests had nearly the same protective effect as a 10-day isolation period without testing.

“We want to reduce the disruption from COVID-19 to people’s everyday lives,” health secretary Sajid Javid said.

Cars line up at a Covid-19 testing site at Tropical Park in Miami, Florida on December 21, 2021. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC revealed earlier this week that Omicron now accounts for 73 percent of new infections across the US. DANIEL MUNOZ/AFP via Getty Images

US federal health officials are considering easing the CDC’s current 10-day isolation guideline for fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19 but no longer have symptoms, Dr Anthony Fauci said Tuesday.

The recommendation comes as lawmakers vow not to repeat the kind of lockdowns they installed at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, yet continue to push the 10-day isolation window — even as it threatens to wreak havoc on the economy and people’s lives, critics say.

This “one-size-fits-all 10 day period” is unnecessary for many people and “extremely disruptive,” Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told The Post.

US federal health officials are considering easing the CDC’s current 10-day isolation guideline for fully vaccinated people who test positive for COVID-19. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Travelers gather in the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport amid a surge in omicron variant cases on December 21, 2021. Mario Tama/Getty Images

“A realistic isolation period is one which lasts so long as contagiousness lasts. It may be as short as a few days in some people and longer in others,” he said.

The CDC revealed earlier this week that Omicron now accounts for 73 percent of new infections across the US.