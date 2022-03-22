Omicron BA.2 Variant Now More Than Half Of All Cases In Northeast U.S. – The Hamden Journal

Numbers updated this morning by the CDC indicate that the percentage of new Covid cases across the United States tied to the even more transmissible BA.2 variant has jumped from 23% in early March to 35% this week. On the positive side, that means the rate of increase has slowed from two 100% jumps over the previous month to a little less than 50% in the past two weeks. But there are portions of the country that are much worse. See map below, where BA.2 is represented in pink.

In the Northeast, BA.2 now accounts from 51% of all new cases during the two-week period. In the previous 14 days, it accounted for a little over 38%.