NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Beijing Olympics continues to sit comfortably atop primetime ratings, with the first Sunday of the games nabbing the night’s largest audience.

In early, pre-adjusted numbers, Sunday’s coverage earned a 1.8 rating in the18-49 demo and 10.30 million viewers. The games grew from the very first night’s fast affiliates (1.2, 7.39M). Sunday’s broadcast was also up from opening ceremony coverage led by Mike Tirio and Savannah Guthrie (8.7 million viewers), which was down from the 2018 winter games. For the corresponding time, the first Sunday of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang earned a total audience delivery of 26 million viewers. Last night’s coverage of the games included women’s free skate women’s freestyle skiing and men’s luge qualifiers. Numbers are set to rise pending adjustment, as is often the case with live events.

Elsewhere during primetime, Fox touted the NASCAR Cup Series (0.7, 3.57M), which was the second-highest rated program. A new 60 Minutes (0.3, 6.17M) brought in the night’s second-largest audience of the night.

In the 8 p.m. hour, CBS touted a new episode of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (0.4, 2.52M) which tied with a repeat of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC (0.4, 3.42M). The rest of the evening was repeats.

NBC will be back at it again continuing its Olympics coverage on Monday. The upcoming evening will see new episodes of typical primetime programming, save for The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola and NCIS: Hawai’i on CBS.