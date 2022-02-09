Olympics Coverage Dips With 1st Tuesday Primetime – The Hamden Journal

Six nights in and NBC’s primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing continues to see steady declines in both demo ratings and viewership.

Still the primetime winner in both measures, NBC’s Tuesday coverage of the winter games brought in a 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.02 million viewers, down slightly from the previous night’s fast affiliates. Among the covered primetime events were women’s snowboarding halfpipe, women’s slalom and men’s big air in freestyle skiing.

While Tuesday certainly marked NBC’s lowest night post-Opening Ceremony, coverage still has yet to match the lowest numbers of the games so far, Thursday’s soft launch (1.2 7.39M). For the sake of comparison, NBC’s coverage of the 2018 games’ first Tuesday brought in 21.0 million primetime viewers.

Audience numbers are set to rise, when NBCUniversal reveals Tuesday’s Total Audience Delivery. This post will be updated accordingly when those new figures are available.

Of course, Tuesday’s Olympics coverage led by a large margin, with the second-highest rated program of night being the premiere of Jeopardy! National College Championship (0.6, 4.08M). The night’s largest non-Olympics audience belonged to CBS’ Super Bowl Greatest Commercials retrospective (0.4, 4.41M). In the same hour The Resident (0.4, 3.32m) was steady from the week prior.

Also steady later in the evening was ABC’s Abbott Elementary (0.5, 2.48M), Fox’s The Real Dirty Dancing (0.2, 1.46M) and black-ish (0.4, 1.77M) at 9:30 p.m. The CW was in repeats.

On Wednesday, Olympics coverage on NBC resumes while Jeopardy! National College Championship and The Chase return to ABC. CBS touts new episodes of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition and The Amazing Race. The CW is repeats.