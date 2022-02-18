Olympics Closing Ceremony Host Set At ABC – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: NBC has revealed the hosts for its coverage of Sunday’s Closing Ceremony of the Beijing Olympics — and two of them have been in the news this week.

Tara Lipinksi, Johnny Weir and Terry Gannon

AP Images



Figure skating announcers Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will be joined by Terry Gannon for the call from the Chinese capital. The trio also handing announcing duties for the Closing Ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympics last year and for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Lipinski and Weir went viral this week with their call of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s short program, during which she fell and ended up placing fourth after being allowed to compete despite a positive drug test.

The Closing Ceremony of the XXIV Olympic Winter Games will air live at 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET from Beijing, where it starts at 8 p.m. local time.

MORE TO COME…