Olympic snowboarder ‘wins’ medal bet with his wife, gets tattoo of her choosing

There are plenty of reasons to remember the 2022 Olympic halfpipe competition, including Shaun White’s swan song, the arrival of Japanese phenom Ayuma Hirano and an apoplectic NBC broadcaster. The bronze medalist will never need a reminder on how the competition ended for him.

Swiss snowboarder Jan Scherrer took third at the event in Beijing, beating White by 2.25 points to notch his first Olympic medal. Winning an Olympic medal is the culmination of a lifetime of focus and sacrifice, but the accomplishment also meant Scherrer had a bet to honor.

You see, before he left for Beijing, Scherrer’s wife Sasha reportedly told him “if you win a medal in Beijing, you have to get a tattoo of my choosing.” As Scherrer remembered, he thought “Well if I end up in the top three, I’m not going to care about anything anyway.

So Scherrer said yes. Eight months later, Scherrer honored her words and the results are, well, just take a look:

“Good But Not The Best.” Words you should probably never say to a bronze medalist, even if they’re true.

All in all, a very wholesome and funny story for a couple that also welcomed their first child in May.

Scherrer had been competing in his third Winter Olympics for team Switzerland, having previously finished 18th in the halfpipe at Sochi in 2014, 19th in slopestyle in the same Games and ninth in the halfpipe at PyeongChang in 2018. He’s also notched a bronze medal at the 2021 world championships in halfpipe and another bronze at 2020 X Games in the superpipe.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem he had to get any ink for those medals.