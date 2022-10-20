Olivia Wilde wore her engagement ring and talked wedding plans with Jason Sudeikis just weeks before Harry Styles romance: nanny

A nanny for former couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis is sharing news details about their dramatic split. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’s former nanny is dishing even more dirt about the exes and their dramatic breakup.

While the former couple, who are parents to Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, came together earlier this week to issue a joint statement slamming the nanny’s “false” claims, the Daily Mail has released interview footage with their former employee, whose name has not been made public. In it, she challenges Wilde’s timeline of the couple’s split, saying the Don’t Worry Darling director and actress was telling Sudeikis she loved him via text days before she and Harry Styles went public with their relationship in early January 2021. The nanny also talked about how entwined she became in the mess, with Sudeikis talking to her about it for hours at night after the kids went to bed and becoming involved in their therapy sessions.

According to the nanny, who spent three years working for the couple, Wilde’s claim that she and the Ted Lasso star split at the start of the pandemic was untrue. The employee claimed Wilde and Sudeikis were going strong just weeks before Wilde fell for Styles on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in October 2020, and said Wilde and Sudeikis didn’t officially split until Nov. 8 (around the time it was reported in the press).

The nanny pointed to images of Wilde wearing her engagement ring on Sept. 8, 2020. She said she was with them on the trip to Malibu over Labor Day weekend.

‘Why don’t you just … look at her ring on Labor Day weekend,” the nanny said. “This was right before she started seeing Harry. She’s wearing her engagement ring from Jason and laughing as she’s on the beach.”

The nanny claimed that around that time Wilde told her she was planning to marry Sudeikis within the year, expressing excitement that Daisy would be a cute flower girl.

The nanny said Wilde then became smitten with Styles in October when DWD production began in Palm Springs, Calif., and started spending more time away from home. The nanny brought Daisy to the set, because the child had a small part in the film, and she recalled Wilde being visibly “giddy” around Styles. At the start of November, Wilde moved into the Paramour Estate Hotel in L.A., telling Sudeikis it was because of a COVID outbreak on the set. However, she broke up with him soon after, on Nov. 8, during a visit to the house they shared.

As reported earlier this week in part one of the nanny’s interview, Sudeikis and Wilde broke up after a huge fight at their home. Wilde was preparing a salad with a “special dressing” that she was bringing to Styles, 10 years her junior. Sudeikis was upset and filmed them fighting. Wilde claimed she was “scared” of Sudeikis. When Wilde tried to leave the home, Sudeikis then allegedly laid on the ground under her car so she couldn’t drive to see Styles. He later uncovered the full details of Wilde’s relationship with Styles by reading messages on an Apple Watch that she left behind at their home.

The nanny claimed Sudeikis was “erratic” and “unstable” after the blowup and breakup. She also claims Wilde continued to string Sudeikis along. Wilde allegedly slept nude in the same bed as Sudeikis, swam naked in their pool and send him texts claiming she loved him up until December 29, when Sudeikis, the nanny and kids flew to London so he could shoot Ted Lasson. (Wilde and Sudeikis were photographed hugging after their reported split on Nov. 16. They were also pictured hugging on Dec. 20.)

It was just days after Sudeikis left for London that Wilde went public with Styles at a wedding. The nanny claimed she tried to contact Wilde that weekend, but she claimed she had bad cell service. The nanny said she found out about Wilde’s new relationship with Styles after seeing it on the cover of a tabloid.

“I’m like, wait, how can you be holding hands with Harry and they’re taking pictures of you, and you’re a couple, but you just left?” the nanny recalled thinking.

The nanny also claimed that after Wilde and Styles’s relationship became public, Wilde accused Sudeikis of being the source of a story that claimed Wilde cheated on him with Styles.

The nanny said everything became even more complicated after Wilde went public with Styles. She was in London with Sudeikis, who would talk to her two hours at night, after the kids were asleep, about his relationship woes. He’d also text her all day. (Some of the texts between them were previously revealed.) The nanny became involved in the former couple’s therapy sessions, she claimed.

“The way [the therapist explained Wilde leaving to] me and Jason is, we are reality,” the nanny said. “Her children, Jason, and myself were reality, so she didn’t want to talk to us because she was living in a different world now.” The therapist also allegedly told the nanny, “Olivia is like an addict right now” — with an addiction to Styles — “so we have to treat her like an addict to get her back to the family. It’s like having a drug addict come back to reality.”

The nanny felt put in the middle of everything. Sudeikis also had the nanny start seeing his life coach, so she had an outlet in which to discuss all the drama she found herself pulled into. However, she recalled the coach asking her so many questions about Wilde that she started to be suspicious that it was “manipulation” and they were trying to get information out of her to use against Wilde. “It was getting really weird,” she said, so she stopped talking to the coach.

Wilde and Sudeikis, who haven’t been speaking amid their split and subsequent custody battle, banded together Monday to respond to the nanny’s first part of the interview.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” they said. “Her now 18 month long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex. We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

Social media has been going crazy this week over the nanny revelations. People have been fascinated about what was in Wilde’s “special dressing,” in her salad for Styles, prior to an upset Sudeikis blocking her car with his body.

Wilde later posted to Instagram a salad dressing recipe, from Nora Ephron’s Heartburn, playing into the frenzy.

(Screenshot: Olivia Wilde via Instagram)

And the frenzy continues. On Thursday, the brand Grey Poupon, which had its mustard name-checked in the Heartburn salad dressing recipe, capitalized on the mention.

“You too could win someone over with a dash of Grey Poupon with our limited edition ‘Don’t Worry Dijon’ jars” — a play on Don’t Worry Darling — stay tuned for how you can get your hands on one.” The image included the jar draped in a red boa, a nod to Styles.