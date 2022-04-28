Olivia Wilde was served custody papers from Jason Sudeikis while onstage at CinemaCon. (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Yes, Jason Sudeikis served ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde custody papers while she was onstage at CinemaCon.

On Tuesday, as Wilde presented at an industry event at Las Vegas’s Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a venue that seats 4,000 people, the Don’t Worry Darling director was handed a manila envelope containing legal papers. The Ted Lasso star has since confirmed they were served on his behalf pertaining to the custody of their two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

Wilde was speaking — to a room full of movie theater owners from around the world — when an unidentified woman approached the stage and handed her the envelope labeled “personal and confidential.”

“Is this for me?” Wilde, 38, asked the woman, per the Hollywood Reporter.

She then looked in the envelope, scanning its contents, thanked the woman and then continued her speech. Wilde didn’t let on to attendees what was in the mystery envelope, leading to speculation.

Sudeikis has since confirmed it came from his legal team.

“Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis,” his rep told Entertainment Tonight.

The rep added that Sudeikis “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved.”

Further, “He would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Wilde and Sudeikis split in November 2020 after nine years together and seven years engaged. At the time, she was directing Don’t Worry Darling starring Harry Styles. Two months later, she and Styles were photographed holding hands at a wedding, blowing up the internet.

Sudeikis was reportedly “absolutely heartbroken” over the split. He said he had hit a “rock bottomas.” He since has been dating his Ted Lasso co-star Keeley Hazell.

Meanwhile, Sudeikis and Wilde have both been living part-time in the U.K. Wilde told Vogue that she now splits her time between L.A. and London, where Styles is from. Sudeikis films Ted Lasso in the London area.