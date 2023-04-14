Olivia Wilde To Direct TV Adaptation Of ‘The Candy House’ For A24 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Egan’s best-selling novels A Visit from the Goon Squad and its sequel The Candy House are getting the TV treatment in a big way as A24 has optioned the rights to the books with Olivia Wilde attached to direct the series. Wilde will also exec produce along with Jennifer Fox.

A Visit from the Goon Squad won the 2011 Pulitzer Prize and is a set of thirteen interrelated stories with a large set of characters all connected to Bennie Salazar, a record company executive, and his assistant, Sasha. Her follow-up book and New York Times bestselling novel in 2022 The Candy House revisits some of the characters and their progeny.

Wilde has become one of the more in-demand directors in town and this will mark her first major venture as a director into television. While A24 recently swept the Oscars in all the major categories, its television unit has also been delivering critically-acclaimed hits most recently with the Netflix series Beef that premiered last weekend to huge acclaim.

Wilde most recently directed, starred in, and produced Don’t Worry Darling, which debuted at the Venice Film Festival and opened at number 1 at the US box office, going on to earn nearly 90M worldwide. It was the 3rd highest grossing film by a female director in 2022. Her debut film, Booksmart, became a generational anthem and continues to be praised as one of the most beloved films of the decade. The film was also recognized for many awards including the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature, the Hollywood Critics Association Award for Best Female Director, the GLAAD Media Awards for Best Film, a Writers Guild Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, and a Golden Globe nomination for lead actress Beanie Feldstein, among many other accolades.

Wilde is also attached to direct and develop an untitled Marvel film centered around Spider-Woman for Sony and Pascal Pictures, and is developing a Christmas buddy film at Universal which she will also direct.

Wilde is repped by CAA and attorney PJ Shapiro.