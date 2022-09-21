Olivia Wilde Opens Up About ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Spit-Gate Drama – The Hamden Journal

Olivia Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling has been surrounded by various rumors and the director and actor is opening up about the drama. While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Wilde talked about the “spit-gate” incident at the Venice Film Festival.

A video of the premiere of the movie went viral where Harry Styles allegedly spit on Chris Pine as he was taking a seat in the theatre. There was a major debate on social media about whether the former One Direction member had dissed his Don’t Worry Darling co-star.

“Another one of our weird rumors, Spit-Gate, which you might have heard about, is I think…,” Wilde started saying in a preview of her appearance on the CBS late-night show before Colbert cut her off.

Colbert interjected to read a question from his card that said, “Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine, why or why not? Support your answer.”

“No, he did not,” Wilde said laughing. “But I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can. Harry did not spit on Chris, in fact…”

“Only time will tell,” a dubious Colbert added.

“No, he really didn’t,” Wilde replied.

Pine has denied that Styles spit on him with a rep releasing a statement to People that read: “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”