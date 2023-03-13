Olivia Wilde-Directed Amazon Ad Debuts During Oscars – The Hamden Journal

A new Amazon Prime ad campaign debuting at tonight’s Academy Awards kicks off with a spot directed by Olivia Wilde.

The campaign “It’s On Prime” aims to highlight how the world’s biggest loyalty service makes everyday life easier.

Lizzo and John Krasinski will also be a part of the campaign, Amazon said.

By Wieden+Kennedy in London, this is the actress/director’s first known follow-up to Don’t Worry Darling.

It follows a young woman encountering unwanted facial hair for the first time. Initially dismayed, she tries to remove it until she realizes that her icons have mustaches to, from Eddie Murphy in the Amazon Original Coming to America to historical idols like Frida Kahlo and Freddie Mercury. She learns to embrace the way she looks with new-found confidence, using Prime benefits to decorate her bedroom with inspirational posters, buy a Freddie Mercury themed outfit and play Amazon music that makes her feel uniquely herself.

The campaign reflects a new strategic emphasis on Prime by its giant parent company, with Prime Video a key perk, one highlighted recently by CEO Andy Jassy on the company latest earnings call. Prime has also just gone live with a new destination for news, announcements and opportunities for members. The exec said he anticipates a continued ramp-up of investment in entertainment as Prime Video content proves highly successful in spurring signups of Amazon Prime.

As The Hamden Journal reported, Disney Advertising had sold out all inventory for Sunday night’s Oscar telecast on ABC with pricing slightly down from 2022 levels.