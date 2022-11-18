Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles break up

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles out and about on March 15 in London. (Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are reportedly “taking a break” from their high-profile relationship.

The split is amicable and the two remain “very close friends,” one of multiple sources told People: “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A.”

In fact, Wilde and her children, 8-year-old son Otis and daughter Daisy, 6, attended the singer’s Los Angeles concert on Tuesday.

E! News and Page Six also confirmed the split.

The breakup marks the end of a relationship that endured endless speculation from the start, and the release of Don’t Worry Darling, the high-profile movie in which she directed and they both co-starred.

Wilde and Styles were photographed holding hands in Jan. 2021 — two months after she and fiancé Jason Sudeikis called it quits — as the actress/director and Styles attended an out-of-town wedding together. While they remained mostly private about their relationship, they were later seen at Coachella and in London and New York, solidifying their couple status. His latest album, this year’s Harry’s House, is thought to reference her.

Some of Styles’s fans even lashed out at Wilde, and he spoke about it in an August interview.

“That obviously doesn’t make me feel good,” Styles told Billboard. “Can you imagine going on a second date with someone and being like, ‘OK, there’s this corner of the thing, and they’re going to say this, and it’s going to be really crazy, and they’re going to be really mean, and it’s not real. … But anyway, what do you want to eat?”

By September, when the couple’s movie was released, it had already been rocked by drama. Just for starters, star Florence Pugh was reportedly unhappy with the couple’s PDA on-set, and there was speculation that that was why she didn’t always join the rest of the cast in promoting the film.

Nick Kroll, Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Chandler, Harry Styles and Gemma Chan promote Don’t Worry Darling on Sept. 5 at the Venice International Film Festival. (Photo: Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

The same month, Wilde slammed another rumor that had circulated about her and Styles.

Story continues

“The complete horses*** idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate,” she told Vanity Fair. “Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn’t end overnight.”

In October, a former nanny to her and Sudeikis claimed that the music star had played a part in the demise of Wilde’s marriage, a premise that she again shot down.