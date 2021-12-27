Olivia Rodrigo Shares the ‘Very First’ Christmas Song She Wrote When She Was 5 Years Old

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo fans are getting an early Christmas gift.

On Friday, the “Drivers License” singer shared a portion of a Christmas song titled, “The Bels,” that she wrote when she was just five years old.

“In honor of Christmas Eve may I present to you my very first Christmas song ‘the bels’ written by 5 year old me lol,” the 18-year-old wrote in the caption of the Christmas Eve Instagram post. “Happy holidays!!!!

The clip was accompanied by an adorable picture of a young Rodrigo holding a microphone while dressed in a holiday outfit.

A second picture shows her wearing a Santa hat in front of a Christmas tree, with “The Bels” written above the image.

The past year has been quite the whirlwind for Rodrigo. Her debut album, Sour, was released in May, and in November, she earned seven Grammy nominations. Earlier this month, she was named TIME’s Entertainer of the Year.

“Songwriting is the thing I take most seriously in my life,” Rodrigo, who will appear in the third season of High School Musical, told the outlet. “It’s the most personally gratifying too.”

Earlier this year, Rodrigo told PEOPLE that despite her busy schedule, she enjoys taking time out for herself, even if that means it’s by herself.

“I can very easily get burned out and exhausted. And when you’re burnt out as the artist, I find it really hard to be inspired and create work that you really like,” she said. “So, definitely taking time off has been paramount. And my team has been really awesome about giving me breaks when I need it, and letting me rest, and take it easy with what I need to.”

Rodrigo added, “I love spending time by myself. That’s the best thing ever. But I really love hanging out with my friends. I feel like that’s really rejuvenating for me. And I love talking about stuff that is not music or industry-related.”