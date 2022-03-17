Olivia Rodrigo Revisits Making Of ‘SOUR’ In Trailer For Disney+ Film

There’s a bit of “deja vu” in store for singer Olivia Rodrigo and her fans in the latest look at her upcoming Disney+ film Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.

Disney+ dropped the trailer for the upcoming film on Thursday. The singer-songwriter and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actress is back on the road, retracing and revisiting the creation of her debut album SOUR while driving to and from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles.

More from Deadline

“I think it’s really interesting to come back to a place you haven’t been to in a long time as a new person,” she says.

The latest clip teases candid moments of self-reflection, healing and how Rodrigo channeled her experiences into her award-winning debut album. The Disney+ film is set to premiere on March 25. OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u is a Disney+ original film from Disney Branded Television, directed by Stacey Lee and produced by Interscope Films and Supper Club.

“Being a songwriter is just the absolute dream,” she continues. “It’s my way of making sense of the world.”

Watch the full trailer above.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.