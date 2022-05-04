Olivia Rodrigo Is the Ultimate Butterfly Fairy at 2022 Met Gala: See Photos

Olivia Rodrigo channeled her ethereal beauty at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2), when she walked the red carpet in a sparkling lavender Versace gown.

The look was complete with mesh lilac gloves, loose wavy hair with butterfly clips and a purple smokey eye.

“We were inspired by the opulence of the Gilded Age,” the Grammy winner told Vogue‘s livestream host Vanessa Hudgens. When Hudgens asked when the follow up to her smash debut album Sour will be arriving, Rodrigo replied, “I’m working on it right now. I’m constantly writing and I want to make sure it’s right. I’m excited for a new era.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history. The theme encourages today’s biggest stars to interpret late 19th-century clothing through a modern lens.

See Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 Met Gala look below.

