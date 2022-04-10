Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS & More Big Winners from 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards (Full List)

Olivia Rodrigo was a double winner at the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday (April 9). The 19-year star was honored both as favorite breakout artist (in music) and favorite female TV star (kids) for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

iCarly star Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski co-hosted the show, which was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Billie Eilish was also a double winner, winning favorite song for “Happier Than Ever” and favorite album for her LP of the same name. It was the second time in three years that Eilish has won favorite song. “Bad Guy” took the prize two years ago. She’s just the fifth two-time winner in this category since the show originated in 1987. She follows Avril Lavigne, Beyonce, One Direction and Ariana Grande.

Grande won favorite female artist for a record-extending fifth time. Ed Sheeran won favorite male artist for the first time. BTS took favorite group for the third year in a row, which enables the K-pop superstars to tie the Black Eyed Peas, One Direction and Fifth Harmony as the only three-time winners in the category.

Rodrigo and BTS accepted their awards with short video messages of thanks to their young fans.

“Stay” by The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber won favorite music collaboration. Bieber has won favorite male artist a record five times, though this year he lost to Sheeran.

Adele won favorite global music star, topping last year’s winners, BTS. Adele’s showing is impressive because at 33, she’s a bit out of the target demo.

Kid Cudi performed his new single “Stars in the Sky” and his 2010 hit “Pursuit of Happiness.” Jack Harlow performed his 2021 smash “Industry Baby” (minus his collab partner Lil Nas X) as well as “Nail Tech” and “First Class” from his upcoming album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Nickelodeon reported that, for the first time, the show featured 1,000 slimings. There was an onscreen running tally for those keeping track.

Those slimed, in addition to the hosts and musical performers, included: Charlie Puth, the University of Southern California Marching Band, Chance the Rapper and Westcott Elementary School in Chicago. Gronkowski, who was the night’s most frequently slimed star, proved that he is a good sport, in addition to being a top sportsman.

Dr. Jill Biden spoke to the resilience of today’s youngest generation, especially children of military members and veterans. (The first lady, filmed on the lawn outside of the White House, was not slimed, though she did playfully throw a cup of slime in the direction of the camera.)

In addition to co-hosting, Cosgrove won favorite female TV star (family) for iCarly.

The show included teaser clips from a couple of upcoming films — DC League of Super-Pets, presented by voice cast members Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson, and Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank, presented by voice cast member Samuel L. Jackson.

Other celebs who appeared on the show included Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum, Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Chloe x Halle, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Joshua Bassett, Sabrina Carpenter, Sofia Carson, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Ralph Macchio.

Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 aired on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick Jr. channel.

The show will encore at the following dates and times (ET/PT): Sunday, April 10, at 8 p.m. and Thursday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon; Monday, April 11, at 7 p.m. on TeenNick; and Tuesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. on Nicktoons. The show will also be available on Nickelodeon on Demand beginning Sunday, April 10.

The Kids’ Choice Awards is an introduction to awards shows for a lot of young fans. To paraphrase AC/DC, For Those About to Slime, We Salute You.

The show had two distinct advantages over the recent Academy Awards. It ran a taut 90 minutes, compared to 3-1/2 hours. And while lots of people got slimed, nobody got slapped.

Here’s a full list of winners. All of the nominees also shown in the music categories.

MUSIC

Favorite song

“All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” — Taylor Swift

“Bad Habits” — Ed Sheeran

“Easy on Me” — Adele

WINNER: “Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Take My Breath” — The Weeknd

“Up” — Cardi B

Favorite album

30 — Adele

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) — Taylor Swift

WINNER: Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Justice — Justin Bieber

Red (Taylor’s version) — Taylor Swift

Favorite female artist

Adele

WINNER: Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Favorite male artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Favorite music group

Black Eyed Peas

WINNER: BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

Favorite music collaboration

“Beautiful Mistakes” — Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

“Best Friend” — Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Leave Before You Love Me” — Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

“Rumors” — Lizzo featuring Cardi B

“Save Your Tears” — The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Stay” — The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Favorite breakout artist

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

Favorite global music star

WINNER: Adele (U.K.)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

Favorite social music star

JoJo Siwa

That Girl Lay Lay

Oliver Tree

Addison Rae

WINNER: Dixie D’Amelio

Johnny Orlando

TELEVISION

Favorite kids TV show: High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Favorite family TV show: iCarly

Favorite reality show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite cartoon: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite female TV star (kids): Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite male TV star (kids): Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favorite female TV star (family): Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, Icarly)

Favorite male TV star (family): Tom Hiddleston (Loki, Marvel Studios’ Loki)

FILM

Favorite movie: Spider-Man: No Way Home

Favorite movie actress: Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: No Way Home | Chani, Dune)

Favorite movie actor: Tom Holland (Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Favorite animated movie: Disney’s Encanto

Favorite voice from an animated movie: Scarlett Johansson (Ash, Sing 2)

OTHER CATEGORIES

Favorite female creator: Charli D’Amelio

Favorite male creator: MrBeast

Favorite female sports star: Chloe Kim

Favorite male sports star: Tom Brady

Favorite video game: Minecraft

