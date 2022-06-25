Olivia Rodrigo And Lilly Allen Duet At Glastonbury To Dedicate Allen’s Song – The Hamden Journal

Driver’s License singer Olivia Rodrigo and UK musician Lily Allen gave the middle finger to the U.S. Supreme Court justices by dedicating Allen’s 2009 song “F— You” to the Glastonbury festival. The tribute is due to the controversial overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade case which protected a woman’s choice to have an abortion.

A clip of the concert was posted to social media in which Rodrigo is on stage with Allen. She had some choice words about the Roe v. Wade decision, and didn’t hold back in front of the festival crowd.

🎥 | Olivia talking about the overturning of the Roe V. Wade law, at the Glastonbury Festival. pic.twitter.com/NA4xWsOzVC — Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) June 25, 2022

“I’m devastated and terrified that so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” said Rodrigo. “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s— about freedom.”

Immediately before starting the song, Rodrigo says, “This song goes out to the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.”

Weeks after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion threatened to roll back Roe v. Wade, a final decision Friday morning did just that, with a majority of justices casting votes to return authority over abortion rights to individual states.

The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent from the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the U.S. the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy, and a subsequent 1992 decision — Planned Parenthood v. Casey — that largely maintained the right.