Olivia Newton-John Remembered By Her Daughter, Peers And Famous Fans – The Hamden Journal

Olivia Newton-John died today at the age of 73, prompting an outpouring of love for the singer from friends, peers, family and famous admirers.

The singer’s daughter, Chloe Lattanzi, who has been by her mother’s side through her battles with cancer, was among the first to pay tribute. She posted a photo gallery of herself and her mother together from the time she was a baby until now. There was no caption.

Newton-John’s friend and co-star John Travolta wrote in part, “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Mia Farrow admitted that she’d never met the Grease star, but called her “lovely, talented, brave” and noted that “everyone says she was wonderful – always kind.”

Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her.”

My heart is broken. Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day. 💔 pic.twitter.com/Z1zkVe9CVb — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) August 8, 2022

I am SO saddened at the news of the passing of Olivia Newton John. I remember being so star struck when I met her at my first Hollywood gathering for Paramount. She was the sweetest and brightest light and I loved getting to know her on “It’s My Party.” RIP dear, sweet Olivia. pic.twitter.com/4FFgolVQNk — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 8, 2022

Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her. She now Rests in the Arms of the Heavenly Father 🥲🙏🏾♥️ — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) August 8, 2022

We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton John, gone too soon from us at age 73. I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 8, 2022

Very sad that lovely, talented, brave Olivia Newton- John has died. I never got to meet her, but everyone says she was wonderful- always kind. — Mia Farrow🇺🇦 (@MiaFarrow) August 8, 2022

Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John. My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace. ❤️ https://t.co/gP10SJWqFZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 8, 2022

Sad news about Olivia Newton John passing. https://t.co/pLwr2UhSB3 — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 8, 2022

“Grease” is my #1 movie of all time and made me a lifelong Olivia Newton John fan. Me and my sister watched Xanadu more times than I could count. Sending so much love and prayers to a real gift of a woman and talent. #RIPOliviaNewtonJohn 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/1M8lcVQuON — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 8, 2022

Olivia Newton-John has died. 💔 That’s it. I’m done guys. Heartbroken doesn’t even BEGIN to cover it. I ADORED her. I hate this so much. She was only 73. What is going on?!#RIPOliviaNewtonJohn — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 8, 2022

RIP Olivia Newton-John

Thank you so much for wonderful music and fun memories. pic.twitter.com/QBUnxEgmtn — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) August 8, 2022

I loved Olivia Newton-John. When I was very little kid I would watch “Xanadu” over and over and wish I could go inside the TV. Her music was a part of my life since birth and will be a part of my life forever. pic.twitter.com/FJ9zvtuvPs — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) August 8, 2022

RIP Olivia Newton-John. Hard to think of anyone famous that long who attracted less negative energy than her. — J. Elvis Weinstein (@JElvisWeinstein) August 8, 2022