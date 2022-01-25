Olivia Munn Is Feeling a ‘Little Less Post Partum’ During Hair Transformation with Baby Malcolm

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn is one lucky mama!

The X-Men: Apocalypse star — who welcomed son Malcolm Hiệp with comedian John Mulaney in November — was treated to a sweet surprise from hairstylist pal Kiley Fitzgerald, who unexpectedly showed up to pamper the new mom.

Munn, 41, documented the hair transformation from her friend on Instagram Sunday while cradling her adorable infant on her lap. The photo featured a sleepy-eyed Malcolm with a pacifier and beanie as he quietly sat with his mom during the self-care session.

“When your friend shows up and surprises you with a blowout even though you’re in your robe and not going anywhere,” the actress captioned the snapshot. “Thank you @bykileyfitz for making today feel a little less post partum. ILYSM! 💜💜.”

Munn’s famous followers showered her with love and support for the candid and relatable post.

“Oh mommy ❤️ the best to be in that baby space 🙏,” Kate Hudson wrote in the comment section. “YAY!!” Kimberly Williams-Paisley chimed in, while NBC News correspondent Vicky Nguyen wrote, “❤️❤️❤️ first 6 months is super hard so give yourself grace and accept all the help and companionship.”

Since welcoming her baby boy, Munn has been honest in documenting her motherhood journey. On Wednesday, she revealed she was struggling with one certain aspect: breastfeeding.

“Any other moms takin alll the supplements and teas and tinctures yet barely make milk?” she asked her Instagram followers, alongside a photo of all the products she was trying and a poll letting viewers choose between “Y! Lactating is hard” and “Got lucky. Got milk.”

On a follow-up selfie of her looking exasperated, Munn wrote, “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.”

The new mom also shared a cute snapshot of her dog lounging on her breastfeeding pillow (“At least someone is making good use of” it, she quipped) and added, “[Side note: Breastfeeding is soooo hard, especially if you have low supply.]”