Olivia Munn gets candid about breastfeeding struggles

Olivia Munn seems to be making the most out of being a new mom, according to the adorable photos she posts of her and John Mulaney’s baby boy Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney on social media. But in a recent Instagram Story, the actress is getting candid about her struggles with breastfeeding.

The 41-year-old welcomed the couple’s child on Nov. 24 and took to social media to share an aspect of motherhood that she’s finding difficult so far.

“Breastfeeding is soooo hard. Especially if you have low supply,” she wrote on one photo, before posting a frustrated-looking selfie. “8 weeks in and I’ve taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants.”

Munn included a photo of the various supplements she’s been taking and asked if other moms have been trying the same methods “yet barely make milk,” to which a majority of voters said yes. She also isn’t the first celebrity mom to express frustration over breastfeeding.

Ashley Tisdale wrote an entire blog post on her lifestyle website Frenshe about her journey with breastfeeding back in June. In it, she recalled having a conversation with her husband about “striving and not thriving with this breast milk situation” but being determined to make it work.

“You see your friends who are new moms feeding their babies make it look so easy. But no one tells you how hard it really is,” she wrote. Ultimately, she shared her decision to feed her baby formula, despite feeling pressure to breastfeed.

Although Munn hasn’t yet come to a solution in her breastfeeding journey, the actress told Yahoo Life in September that she’s taken on advice from friends about not comparing her pregnancy journey to that of others. Hopefully, she’s doing the same during motherhood.

“These things people talk about, my experience is different,” she said. “Some of it’s true, but some of it is not.”

