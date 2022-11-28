Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Celebrate Son Malcolm’s First Birthday: ‘My Son, My Joy’

Olivia Munn

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney gave their son Malcolm Hiệp one of the sweetest gifts on his birthday: tons of chocolate cake.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 42, shared multiple photos of baby Malcolm enjoying his first birthday cake on Instagram along with some sweet words for her 1-year-old.

RELATED: The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Amazon’s Sale to Buy Today

“Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives,” Munn said. “My son, my joy. Happiest Birthday, Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much.”

Munn posted several shots of Malcolm on Mulaney’s lap eating pieces of cake with his small hands. The toddler — wearing a white shirt with gray shorts and a knitted crown with a “1” on it — was quick to get messy, with pieces of chocolate smeared across his face and all over his outfit.

Another one of the photos shows an adorable family moment with Munn smiling while holding out the cake, shaped like an elephant with a trunk and large pink ears, while Mulaney holds the toddler in his arms.

The actress also shared a hilarious video showing her mom taking a piece of the cake and feeding it to Malcolm after he hesitated to try it. Munn wrote in the video post, “when your Asian mom gets impatient.”

She added, “For what it’s worth, he did start eating the cake after that 😆🎂”

RELATED: John Mulaney Celebrates 40th Birthday with Son and Olivia Munn

Many of the couple’s celebrity friends also wished Malcolm a happy birthday in the comments. Former The Real host Jeannie Mai Jenkins commented, “Ahhhh happiest birthday em oi!!,” while actress and producer Mindy Kaling said, “Yay he’s the best!!! And happy one year of being a mom!”

Munn and Mulaney, 40, introduced their son to the world in December with a cute Instagram shot of the newborn wrapped in a fluffy blanket with a light blue beanie.

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney,” Mulaney said in the post. “He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

Story continues

RELATED: Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s Relationship Timeline

Since then, the couple has shared multiple photos of their son on social media. For Halloween, they dressed their baby up as Munn’s mother Kimberly for his first costume, complete with a black bob wig and a phone.

“We did it. We came up w/a Halloween costume we LOVED,” Munn wrote on her Instagram Story.

Munn also shared an adorable video of Malcolm learning how to speak while dressed up in a matching outfit with his dad.

“His first word was Daddy/Dada 😍, his second word was chó (Vietnamese for dog), and his third word is car 🚘,” Munn captioned the video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mulaney opened up in June on Late Night with Seth Meyers about getting to celebrate Father’s Day with his son for the first time.

“He got me a plethora of gifts,” Mulaney said. “I woke up, and I had breakfast with him. And his new thing is when I turn the phone on and it’s in selfie mode and I put it on video, he grabs it and slowly brings the camera into his mouth. So, all his films have the same twist ending.”