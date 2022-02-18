Olivia Munn Among 5 Boarding ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’

AMC’s anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead continues to bolster its cast.

Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, Violet), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Loan Chabanol (The Transporter Refueled), Embeth Davidtz (The Morning Show, Ray Donovan) and Jessie T. Usher (The Boys) are the latest actors to board the show, which will tell standalone stories focused on both familiar and new characters in the Walking Dead universe. It’s set to premiere in the summer on AMC and streaming outlet AMC+.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The five actors join Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards and Poppy Liu in the series. Details on each actor’s role are being kept quiet for the time being.

“Olivia, Danny, Loan, Embeth and Jessie are the latest massive talents that will bring new worlds of TWD to life with big, daring, different, emotional, shocking, scary, and crazy stories,” said executive producer and Walking Dead Universe chief creative officer Scott Gimple. “We’re excited for them to come walk with us.”

AMC ordered Tales to series in October 2021; it will be the third Walking Dead spinoff to debut on AMC, following Fear the Walking Dead and the two-season World Beyond. The summer premiere date will put the anthology in between the second and third parts of the flagship show’s 11th and final season.

“Somehow we have lucked into the greatest cast — Olivia, Jessie, Embeth, Danny, Loan,” said showrunner Channing Powell. “We’ve been hoping these episodes will feel like unique, little films and with this range of actors, we are well on our way.”

Powell, a writer and producer on the flagship series and Fear the Walking Dead, and Gimple executive produce Tales of the Walking Dead.

Munn is repped by CAA and Atlas Artists; Ramirez by CAA, Anonymous Content, Viewpoint and Hansen Jacobson; Chabanol by Buchwald; Davidtz by CAA, Berwick & Kovacik and Sloane Offer; and Usher by Zach Kaplan, Jessica DiBiase, Trey Cannon and Judith Usher.

Story continues

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.