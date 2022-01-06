Olivia Jade says she got straight A’s in high school before scandal

Olivia Jade Giannulli attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo: Getty Images)

Olivia Jade is synonymous with the 2019 college admissions scandal, but the influencer believes it’s a “big misconception” that she doesn’t work hard.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter opened up about her drive during this week’s Conversations With Olivia Jade podcast and clarified she was a good student — despite her famous parents bribing her way into the University of Southern California. Jade broached the topic after reading negative listener comments.

“I am super aware that I’ve been given opportunities because of my parents and that I live a very blessed and fortunate and privileged life,” she explained. “But then there’s also a part of me that feels … it’s tricky. It’s hard to speak on because I know that to the average human, I have it easy. I know that to myself as well.”

The 22-year-old added, “There is a big misconception about me, I feel at least personally, where I get that comment of, ‘You don’t work hard.'”

Jade pointed to her successful YouTube vlog she launched as a teenager.

“I didn’t have to start my YouTube when I was 14. I did put in a lot of work,” she continued. “There’s always rumors floating around, you know, about my grades. ‘She clearly didn’t work hard. She must have failed school.'”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant added, “I don’t even think I’ve ever said this publicly but in high school, I had straight A’s. I worked really hard at school.”

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli served time in prison for their roles in the college admissions scandal. Jade and her older sister, Bella, got into USC as crew recruits despite neither girl having played the sport. The social media star left school after the controversy.

Jade, who admitted her family “really messed up,” previously said on the podcast she feels “constant” stress and “guilt” over the ordeal.

“I feel like I walk on eggshells when I talk just because I don’t want to say the wrong thing — and I want to make it clear to people listening that I’m not trying to victimize myself — but I also am trying just from … having this personal experience, like, I really do understand how different of a person I’ve become because of it, and not entirely in a good way,” Jade shared in October. “Sometimes, like, I really do feel like I have way harder days or like I’m way harder on myself. And I’m so scared, like, looking at my name that something bad is happening, and I’m the face of it. And it’s gonna be, like, this big thing that blows up in my face again. … You live your life a little bit differently, in my opinion.”

