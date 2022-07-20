Olivia Colman,Luke Evans, Jessie Buckley Lead Netflix’s Chrismas Carol – The Hamden Journal

Olivia Colman, Luke Evans and Jessie Buckley are to lead Netflix’s animated adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from Stephen Donnelly (Lost in Oz).

Evans will play Scrooge in Scrooge: A Christmas Carol while The Lost Daughter stars Colman and Buckley are the Ghost of Christmas Past and Isabel Fezziwig respectively. Also boarding are Jonathan Pryce, who will play Jacob Marley, Johnny Flynn, who will play Bob Cratchit, Fra Fee, Giles Terera, Trevor Dion Nicholas and James Cosmo.

The animated adaptation was one of eight shows unveiled on a mega European Netflix animation slate at Annecy International Film Festival last month, which also included a follow-up to Academy Award-nominee Klaus and an adaptation of Richard Curtis’ That Christmas.

Produced by Timeless Films in association with Axis Studios and directed by Donnelly, Dickens’ timeless classic, which has been adapted multiple times including famously by the Muppets, follows Ebenezer Scrooge’s journey from grumpy tyrant to forgiving philanthropist.

Academy Award-winner Colman is also starring in the BBC/FX’s adaptation of Great Expectations and the same two networks adapted A Christmas Carol in 2019.

“It’s been a fascinating challenge to adapt such a beloved and often-told story and I think this version will give those who know A Christmas Carol all the things they expect but not as they’ve experienced them before,” said Donnelly. “There are more than enough psychedelic, time-travelling and musical surprises to keep those familiar with the story on the edge of their seats.”