Oliver Trevena ‘Social Capital’ Casting; ‘Lo Invisible’ Acquisition; More – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Oliver Trevena (Plane) will exec produce and star in the dramatic thriller Social Capital, from writer-director Emilio Mauro.

The upcoming film follows an ensemble of distinct characters making their way through a seemingly normal office workday that begins to unwind as they are pushed closer and closer to the brink under mounting pressure. Trevena plays Scott, who’s constantly in mental distress — toeing the line between angry and manic. Deep down, however, he’s a man trying to find his strength and purpose, while keeping it all together after his relationships, both personal and professional, start to unwind.

Mauro is producing Social Capital, with Trevena being joined as an exec producer by David Womark and Alecia Jean Lebeda. The actor — who can currently be seen starring alongside Gerard Butler, Mike Colter and more in the Lionsgate action-thriller Plane — is this month filming a role alongside Harvey Keitel and Olga Kurylenko in the action-thriller The Paradox Effect that Scott Weintrob is helming for Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment. He is repped by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Independent Talent Group in the UK.

Lo Invisible Buffalo 8

EXCLUSIVE: Buffalo 8 has acquired North American rights to the drama Lo Invisible, marking Ecuador’s candidate for the Oscars and Goya Awards in 2023. The film directed by Javier Andrade (The Porcelain Horse) is slated for release on VOD in the second or third quarter of this year.

In Lo Invisible, a woman (Anahí Hoeneisen) returns from psychiatric care and finds herself in new confinement — a stunning mansion in Puembo, Ecuador. She is unable to return to normalcy after a bout of severe postpartum depression and, alone amongst family and servants, must keep her struggles invisible — over time, sinking deeper and deeper into madness.

The first Ecuadorian film to be featured at the Toronto Film Festival in nearly 20 years, Lo Invisible also last year secured a nomination for Best Iberoamerican Film at the Málaga Spanish Film Festival. Buffalo 8’s Nikki Stier Justice negotiated the deal to acquire the pic with Lucas Taillefer at Trópico Cine.

Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music 1091 Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: 1091 Pictures has acquired North American rights to Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music — a starry music documentary written and directed by Kathleen Ermitage, in her feature directorial debut. The film, featuring folk-rock icons Indigo Girls, as well as composer-pianist Vijay Iver and rapper-activist Talib Kewli, is set for release on digital platforms on February 7.

Mixtape Trilogy explores one of the most intense and unique relationships between people who rarely meet: music artists and their fans. In the documentary, Indigo Girls openly share their journey, which has powerfully influenced the life of their biggest fan. Iyer examines issues of immigration and race through his music, seeing his work touch the heart of Garnette, a “man of the streets” from Kingston, Jamaica. And then, there’s Kweli, who inspires and transforms the life of Mike, a “Hip Hop” architect from Detroit. Ermitage in the doc unpacks the music of each, inviting the audience to fall into it. The art of listening unfolds and inspires us to listen to music and, perhaps, each other in new ways.

Making its debut on the festival circuit in Sonoma in 2022, the award-winning feature is exec produced by Alan Cogen, Dave Harding and John Scheinfeld (Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary). Gregory Maurice negotiated the acquisition deal on behalf of 1091 Pictures.