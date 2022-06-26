Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma Sooners baseball video highlights, final score in CWS Finals Game 1

The Oklahoma Sooners and Ole Miss baseball teams meet in the 2022 College World Series Finals Game 1 on Saturday, June 25.

Ole Miss defeated Oklahoma 10-3.

Oklahoma went to 45-23 overall. Ole Miss improved to 41-23 overall.

Game 2 of the CWS Finals best-of-three series is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

Check out the top plays from Game 1.

Ole Miss’ Justin Bench solo home run

Ole Miss leadoff hitter Justin Bench was the third consecutive Ole Miss player to hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning.

Bench’s solo homer put Ole Miss up 8-2.

Ole Miss’ TJ McCants 2-run home run

Ole Miss’ TJ McCants hit a two-run home run over the right-field fence in the top of the eighth inning. Hayden Dunhurst also scored on the homer. McCants’ home run put Ole Miss up 6-2 vs. Oklahoma.

Ole Miss’ Mason Nichols throws strikeout

Ole Miss relief pitcher Mason Nichols struck out Oklahoma’s Sebastian Orduno for the final out of the bottom of the seventh inning. Nichols needed 10 pitches to strike out Orduno.

OU’s Kendall Pettis bunt leads to run

Oklahoma Sooners’ Kendall Pettis bunted to third base in the bottom of the sixth inning, and it led to Jackson Nicklaus coming around to score after a throwing error by Ole Miss third baseman Justin Bench. The Nicklaus run cut the Ole Miss lead to 4-1.

Ole Miss’ Tim Elko solo home run

Ole Miss’ Tim Elko hit a solo home run down the right-field line in the top of the third inning.

Elko’s homer put Ole Miss up 4-0 vs. Oklahoma.

Ole Miss’ Justin Bench RBI single

Ole Miss leadoff hitter Justin Bench hit a single through the right side in the top of the second inning that drove in Calvin Harris. The Harris run put Ole Miss up 3-0 vs. Oklahoma.

Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham scores on error

Ole Miss designated hitter Kemp Alderman grounded to Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham, and Graham had an error fielding the ground ball that allowed Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham to score. The Kevin Graham run put Ole Miss up 2-0 vs. the OU Sooners.

Ole Miss’ Kevin Graham RBI single

Ole Miss cleanup hitter Kevin Graham hit a single to left field that drove in Tim Elko in the top of the first inning.

Elko’s run put Ole Miss up 1-0 vs. Oklahoma.

Ole Miss baseball sendoff

Members of the Ole Miss baseball team head to the bus before their College World Series Finals Game 1 game against the Oklahoma Sooners. The camera follows Ole Miss infielder Ben Van Cleve (No. 33).

Skip Johnson is the Oklahoma Sooners baseball head coach. Mike Bianco is the Ole Miss baseball head coach.

