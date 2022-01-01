Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral left with an injury vs. Baylor in the first quarter of the 2022 Sugar Bowl on Saturday, Jan. 1.

Corral came out of the game with 2:13 left in the first quarter. He appeared to suffer a right leg injury.

He walked off the field under his own power but then was carter back to the locker room.

“It makes you sick to your stomach,” ESPN broadcaster Greg McElroy said during the broadcast as Corral laid on the field in pain after the injury.

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks on before the 2022 Sugar Bowl against the Baylor Bears at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Before coming out of the game, Corral was 2-for-6 passing for 10 yards with one interception along with 17 rushing yards on seven carries.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, comes into the matchup 10-2 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 31-21 on Nov. 25.

No. 6-ranked Baylor enters the game 11-2 overall. On Dec. 4, Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 21-16 in the Big 12 Championship.

Entering the Sugar Bowl, Baylor leads the all-time series 1-0 vs. Ole Miss.

Lane Kiffin is the Ole Miss football head coach. Dave Aranda is the Baylor football head coach.

