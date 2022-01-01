Ole Miss QB Matt Corral carted off after suffering injury during first half of Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, a potential first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, left with an injury vs. Baylor in the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

Corral came out of the game with 2:13 left in the first quarter. He appeared to suffer a right leg injury.

He walked off the field under his own power but then was carted back to the locker room.

“It makes you sick to your stomach,” ESPN broadcaster Greg McElroy said during the broadcast as Corral was on the field in pain after the injury.

Before coming out of the game, Corral was 2-for-6 passing for 10 yards with one interception along with 17 rushing yards on seven carries.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral is carted to the locker room after suffering an apparent injury during the first half of the Sugar Bowl against Baylor.

ESPN reported in the second quarter that Corral was doubtful to return, a fact that was seemingly confirmed when he returned to the sideline later in the quarter on crutches. He received a rousing ovation from the fans in New Orleans when he came back out of the locker room.

Corral had announced prior to the Egg Bowl between rival Mississippi State that he would not be returning to the program in 2022, but he had elected to play in the New Year’s Six bowl game following the first 10-win regular season in program history.

The game was scoreless when Corral left the game. Luke Altmyer came in for Corral at quarterback.

Ole Miss, ranked No. 8 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, came into the matchup 10-2 overall. Most recently, Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 31-21 on Nov. 25.

No. 6-ranked Baylor entered the game 11-2 overall. On Dec. 4, Baylor defeated Oklahoma State 21-16 in the Big 12 Championship.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss QB Matt Corral exits Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor due to injury