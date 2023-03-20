Ole Miss knocks off No. 1 Stanford; scores, recaps for NCAA women’s tournament Day 3

The round of 32 started Sunday and went chalk until the final game of the night when No. 8-seeded Ole Miss shocked No. 1 Stanford. The NCAA women’s tournament continues Monday as the final bids to the Sweet 16 are awarded. The ESPN family of networks will televise the entire tournament, culminating with the national championship game on April 2 on ABC.

No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 8 South Florida 45 (Recap | Backstory on Dawn Staley’s Cheyney jersey)

No. 2 Iowa 74, No. 10 Georgia 66 (Recap | Iowa’s defense portends title run)

No. 3 Notre Dame 53, No. 11 Mississippi State 48

No. 1 Virginia Tech 72, No. 9 South Dakota State 60

No. 2 Maryland 77, No. 7 Arizona 64 (Recap)

No. 2 Utah 63, No. 10 Princeton 56 (Recap)

No. 3 LSU 66, No. 6 Michigan 42

No. 8 Ole Miss 54, No. 1 Stanford 49 (Recap)

Recap of all of Sunday’s March Madness action

