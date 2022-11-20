Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin addresses his future after Arkansas loss

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After another week of speculation regarding his future at Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin was once again asked to talk about that future after the Rebels dropped a 42-27 decision at Arkansas.

The questions came amid reports that he’s the No. 1 candidate to fill the coaching vacancy at Auburn — a line some reporters have been repeating since Auburn moved on from Bryan Harsin on October 31.

“Maybe if they watched the first half, I wouldn’t be No. 1 anymore,” Kiffin said.

The Rebels were outscored 35-6 by the Razorbacks in the first 30 minutes Saturday.

Kiffin offered little substance with his answers on the topic. He reiterated that he loves it at Ole Miss, while declining to address internet speculation that he’d been presented with new contract terms or discuss the opening at Auburn in depth.

Pressed on the future for him and Ole Miss, Kiffin said he was reluctant to look too far ahead because the Rebels still have two games left to play in this campaign, but expressed some optimism, too.

“This is not one of those years where you say, ‘Oh, we’re gonna lose all these guys,'” Kiffin said. “There’s a lot of people coming back, a lot of the new guys offensively especially. So, very excited about the future.”

