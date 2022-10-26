Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin explains losing DJ Durkin to Texas A&M: ‘We got outbid.’

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin is fueling the tensions with Texas A&M.

During a teleconference with reporters Wednesday, Kiffin explained how the Rebels lost former defensive coordinator DJ Durkin during the offseason to the Aggies’ program, led by Jimbo Fisher. Kiffin explained that Ole Miss was “outbid” by Texas A&M, and called it a “common theme” within the program.

Durkin spent two seasons with Ole Miss before he left during the 2022 offseason to become defensive coordinator with the Aggies.

“DJ really turned around our defense here,” Kiffin said. “We played really well, especially the second half of last year. We tried to keep him because he did a really good job. … We got out-bid … kind of a common theme with that program …”

The subtle jab directed at Fisher isn’t the first to come from Kiffin. The Ole Miss coach previously joined in the heated name, image, and likeness debate and joked about how he thought A&M players might have to pay a “luxury tax” for their NIL deals.

Kiffin is inarguably poking the bear before the Rebels are scheduled to face the Aggies in a conference battle on Saturday. Ole Miss defeated the A&M 29-19 last season, snapping the Aggies four-game win streak and hopes to win the SEC West.

