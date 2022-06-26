Ole Miss baseball score vs. Oklahoma in the College World Series Sunday: Live updates

UPDATE: Ole Miss baseball beat Oklahoma 4-2 to win the 2022 College World Series. Read the full story here.

Ole Miss baseball will have the opportunity to score its first national championship in Game 2 of the College World Series finals against Oklahoma Sunday.

The Rebels (41-23) face the Sooners (45-23) from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha on Sunday (2 p.m., ESPN) needing one win to secure Ole Miss’ first officially-recognized men’s championship in any sport. Ole Miss plastered Oklahoma in a 10-3 win Saturday, setting up the Rebels with two chances to win the best-of-three series.

Freshman left-hander Hunter Elliott will start for the Rebels. Elliott (5-3, 2.70 ERA) has a 0.96 ERA in three NCAA Tournament starts and a 1.98 ERA across his last six starts. The Rebels haven’t lost a game in which Elliott pitched since April 30.

Oklahoma will counter with freshman Cade Horton. Horton (4-2, 5.58 ERA) dazzled in his previous College World Series start, limiting Notre Dame to two runs on five hits and one walk in six innings with 11 strikeouts. He’s thrown at least five innings and allowed two or fewer earned runs in his last four starts.

Ole Miss is trying to become the first team to sweep the College World Series finals in two games since Florida in 2017. Oklahoma has recent history on its side; the last three champions and five of the last six winners overall lost Game 1 of the finals before rallying to win Games 2 and 3. Eight teams have swept the championship series in two games since the current format was adopted in 2003.

Follow below for live updates of Ole Miss baseball vs. Oklahoma in the College World Series.

Ole Miss baseball vs. Oklahoma in College World Series: Live score updates

What time, TV channel is Ole Miss baseball vs. Oklahoma on?

First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN and available to stream online via WatchESPN.

