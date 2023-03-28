Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Fractures Pelvis in ATV Accident, Band Postpones Shows

Country music group Old Dominion was forced to postpone three shows on its No Bad Vibes Tour, after lead singer Matthew Ramsey was injured in an ATV riding accident, Ramsey revealed on social media. The group’s trio of shows slated for Coffee Butler Amphitheater in Key West, Fla., this weekend have been postponed to March 22-24, 2024.

“Well friends – I’m afraid I have some disappointing news,” Ramsey said in a statement posted via Twitter. “I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it’s gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I’m gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while. I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!”

He added, “I promise we’ll keep up updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected. This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I’ll be back out there with No Bad Vibes! Love you all. – m”

Old Dominion’s “Memory Lane” is currently at No. 21 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart. According to the band’s official website, the group’s next tour dates begin with an East Coast run in April, starting with a show in Redding, Penn., on April 13, followed by shows Albany, N.Y. (April 14), and Bangor, Maine (April 15).

Attendees holding tickets for the three Key West dates will have their tickets honored for the new dates. For any fans unable to attend the new show dates in 2024, full refunds will be available at the point of purchase for the next 30 days.

See Ramsey’s full statement below:

