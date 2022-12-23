OL Andrew Vorhees, WR Jordan Addison will not play in Cotton Bowl for USC

USC coach Lincoln Riley revealed Wednesday that the Trojans will be without All-American left guard Andrew Vorhees and star wide receiver Jordan Addison for the Cotton Bowl, along with center Brett Neilon and running back Travis Dye, who were already known injury losses.

Vorhees missed two games — including the Pac-12 championship game loss to Utah — with an undisclosed injury.

Addison missed two games and was limited in two others during the middle of the season due to an ankle injury.

Riley said of Vorhees, “He’s been just a warrior for us all year long. I know it kills him to not be able to play, but right now he put it on the line for this team all year. I can’t say enough about him and the job he’s done, obviously had a tremendous career here at USC. He’ll be a big part of our bowl prep going on, just in a different way.”

Riley noted Addison “has elected to continue to rehab his ankle injury, which has been ongoing since the middle of the season”

“Other than that, we expect all of the guys on the roster to be available, to be ready to play,” Riley said.

USC has three practices on campus the end of this week before giving the players a three-day break to go home for Christmas. The Trojans will head to Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 27 to continue preparations for the Jan. 2 Cotton Bowl matchup vs. Tulane.

“We’ve had a number of really, really good practices. The guys have continued, I think, the momentum from the season and really from even before the season in terms of the way we’ve practiced and our approach to going and playing this game,” Riley said. “I can tell you, our players are excited about this, they really are. They’ve practiced well, they did a lot of great work with our strength and conditioning staff as we were out on the road recruiting traveling the country, and that was apparent when we got back on the field that physically they were in a great place, I think mentally in a great place and they were just really eager to be back out there practicing.”