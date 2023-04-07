OL Andrew Sprague commits to Michigan’s class of 2024

Four-star offensive lineman Andrew Sprague (Kansas City, MO.) announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Friday on his Instagram as Michigan continues to strengthen its 2024 class.

Sprague took three separate visits to Ann Arbor during his recruiting process, with the latest coming on April 1 as he took in Michigan’s spring game.

He becomes the 11th member of Michigan’s class and the third offensive lineman to commit, joining Luke Hamilton and Ben Roebuck.

Sprague is ranked as the 225th ranked player in his class by Rivals, the 17th-best at his position and the No. 9 recruit in the state of Missouri.