Okwui Okpokwasili Joins Blumhouse Continuation – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Okwui Okpokwasili (Agatha: Coven of Chaos) is the newest addition to the cast of Blumhouse, Morgan Creek, Universal and Peacock‘s continuation of The Exorcist, eyed as the first film in a new franchise.

The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the original horror classic’s Ellen Burstyn, as well as Leslie Odom Jr., Olivia Marcum, Ann Dowd, Lidya Jewett and Raphael Sbarge.

The first Exorcist film from director William Friedkin grossed over $441M and won two Oscars upon its 1973 release, telling the story of Chris MacNeil’s (Burstyn) efforts to save her demon-possessed daughter Regan (Linda Blair). The upcoming continuation helmed by David Gordon Green centers on a father (Odom Jr.) who seeks out Chris’ help when his own child becomes possessed.

Uni, Peacock, Blumhouse and Morgan Creek snapped up rights to The Exorcist back in 2021, with Peter Sattler and Green penning the sequel script from Green’s story written with Scott Teems and Danny McBride. Jason Blum is producing for Blumhouse, alongside David Robinson and James Robinson for Morgan Creek, with Green, McBride and Couper Samuelson exec producing, and Ryan Turek overseeing for Blumhouse. Pic is slated for release on October 13.

Okpokwasili is a multidisciplinary artist who also recently signed on to star alongside Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza in the WandaVision spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The actress has previously been seen in Mariama Diallo’s Sundance-premiering Regina Hall pic Master, Josephine Decker‘s acclaimed indie Madeline’s Madeline and the post-apocalyptic Will Smith starrer, I Am Legend, as well as NBC’s The Blacklist. She also starred in the 2022 Broadway revival of for colored girls who have consider suicide / when the rainbow is enuf and was the Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis Studio’s first artist-in-residence at MoMA that same year.

Okpokwasili’s work has been commissioned by BAM, the Walker Art Center, Dancespace Project, Performance Space New York, the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA, the 10th Annual Berlin Biennale, and Jacob’s Pillow, among other institutions. She is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.