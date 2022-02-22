OKWU softball and baseball teams come out strong for weekend

Following is a look at Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s baseball and softball weekend action.

Softball: OKWU 3, Doane 1

When it comes to winning on the softball diamond, there’s no better late or better early.

There’s just scoring more runs.

OKWU (5-3) tallied all three runs in the final three innings to dust off Doane in the first game of a home doubleheader.

Ryleigh Clinton singled home two runs, Sophia Cardenas smashed a double and Tahlor Stefek ripped two hits to lead the OKWU attack.

Maddy Wiese pitched the distance (seven innings) for OKWU, snapping off a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts.

Baseball: OKWU 15, Peru State 10

Josh Logan unloaded at the plate with two homers and five RBI’s to spearhead the OKWU Eagle assault.

Hector Manon added three singles and two RBIs, while Seth Delgado lashed three doubles and drove in a run.

Jesus Rojas added a hit and Nate Richardson scored four runs.

Oracio De Leon started on the bump for OKWU and worked five innings. He scattered six hits, gave up two walks and four runs and struck out six.

Even Foor worked three innings of middle relief and Chase Hux finished up with a scoreless inning on one hit, no walks and one strikeout.

Softball: OKWU 6, Doane 4

Doane mashed almost twice as many hits (12-to-7) and committed fewer errors (2-to-3).

But, the visiting squad couldn’t cash in against Lady Eagle hurlers Sarah Brown and Stefek.

Stefek, Lindy Alexander and Ryleigh Clinton each ripped two singles and Clinton plated two runs to lead OKWU.

Stefek, Alexander and Kaitlin Anglin each drove in one run.

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Report on OKWU diamond squads