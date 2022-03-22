Okta Stock Tumbles Amid Breach Investigation As Cyber Risks Mount

Updated at 9:47 am EST

Okta Inc.  (OKTA) – Get Okta, Inc. Class A Report shares slumped lower Tuesday after the tech group, which manages network access for thousands of U.S. companies, began investigating reports of an illegal data breach. 

Okta was alerted to the potential breach when hackers, allegedly representing a group called LAPSUS$, posted photographs of what were claimed to be the San Francisco-based group’s internal technology on the Telegram channel. CEO Todd McKinnon said the photos could be linked to an attempted hack in January that has since been contained. 

