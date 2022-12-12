Oklahoma’s class of 2023 is loaded with talent but what star prospects could be added by OU’s National Signing Day?

We’re less than a month from National Signing Day and as such it’s time for the latest update of the prospects still clearly in the Sooners plans. From some elite defensive lineman to some fast-rising names in the secondary there is plenty to keep track of and as we continue to update this group in the coming month and a half there figure to be plenty more additions and removals.

Official Visit: Yes – Oct. 14 Primary Recruiter: Brent Venables Competition: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee Breakdown: Oklahoma’s efforts with Akana have been considerable and constant and it’s been meaningful in their recruitment of the big-time pass rusher from Utah. Akana has been very clear about his strong feelings about Brent Venables and the Sooners seem to be very real contenders here but he’s also a kid that can be tough to read and several schools, including Texas, seem to have a strong chance. Dec. 12 Prediction: Oklahoma

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Joe Jon Finley Competition: Kansas State (Commitment) Breakdown: Allen is a guy who has been quiet since picking up his Oklahoma offer and it’s a bit unclear if the Sooners are going to get him down to Norman sometime soon. If they can, the Sooners usually beat the Wildcats, even in Kansas so we’ll see where this goes. He did make it to Norman for Bedlam and the Sooners have made an impression. Dec. 12 Prediction: Kansas State

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Competition: Notre Dame, Clemson Breakdown: Barnes will be an interesting recruitment to follow as, early on, he voiced some concerns about whether Oklahoma will fit into his schedule. Barnes has since said he’ll take an official visit to Oklahoma in December and has placed Oklahoma in his top three. If the Sooners push hard, they’ve got a chance. Dec. 12 Prediction: Clemson

Official Visit: N/A. Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Competition: Illinois, Missouri, Auburn, Florida Breakdown: Blackstock seems very interested in the Sooners but is pretty non-committal about much of anything when he discusses his recruiting. That said he feels like a near ideal fit for Bedenbaugh from a personality standpoint – basically he expects to come in and fight for a job and doesn’t much care who is in his way.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Brandon Hall Competition: Notre Dame, Texas A&M Breakdown: Bowen’s story is well known amongst Oklahoma recruiting at the moment but he’s going to be one of the best national stories to follow in what seems like it will be a race that runs all the way to signing day. Perhaps he just has enough info and now needs time to mull things over. The Bedlam visit to Norman went extremely well and the Sooners seem to be in great shape. Dec. 12 Prediction: Oklahoma

Official Visit: N/A. Primary Recruiter: Brent Venables Competition: Missouri, Okla. State, Washington Breakdown: Though Dolby hasn’t set his Oklahoma official visit he is expected to make his way to Norman in December for the trip. Dolby was in attendance for Bedlam and the Sooners impressed him enough to land a quick commitment. Result: Committed to Oklahoma on Nov. 23.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: L’Damian Washington Competition: Virginia Tech, Oklahoma St. Breakdown: Fitzgerald has felt like the guy that was on the verge of an Oklahoma offer for several months now but it didn’t arrive until Dec. 12. If Oklahoma can bring him to campus this weekend, one would have to like their chances. However, there’s plenty of suitors vying for his final official visit. Dec. 12 Prediction: Virginia Tech

Official Visit: Yes – June 3 Primary Recruiter: Joe Jon Finley Competition: Notre Dame Breakdown: This is another that is more ‘of note’ than a guy that feels like a serious Sooners target at the moment. Oklahoma has been a big fan of Greathouse since early on in his recruitment and has never really given up on his potential. Again, Greathouse seems very sincere in his Notre Dame commitment and this would take some dominoes to really fall in the Sooners direction for anything to come of it.

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Competition: Virginia, Vanderbilt Breakdown: Harrison just picked up his offer in late October and since then really hasn’t said a lot to say since then. There are some that wonder how hard Oklahoma is pushing in this recruitment but with just one weekend left to go before signing day that answer should be made clear quickly. Dec. 12 Prediction: Virginia

Official Visit: Yes – Nov. 18 Primary Recruiter: Todd Bates Competition: Texas A&M Breakdown: Hicks has played everything pretty close to the vest and everyone has already been fooled once, there’s no point in getting too deep into the prognostication just yet. Hicks hit Norman for Bedlam and the Sooners seemed to really have hit the visit out of the park. Is it enough to finally jump A&M for good? We’ll see. Dec. 12 Prediction: Texas A&M

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Brandon Hall Competition: Notre Dame, Kentucky, Virginia Tech Breakdown: Hillman seems like a player that has really caught Oklahoma’s eye and the Sooners have put a pretty serious press on him in the early going of the relationship. Now can that amount to more than just talk and can a visit come together? It definitely seems possible though his visit to Notre Dame definitely seems to have made a big impression. Result: Committed to Notre Dame on Dec. 7.

Official Visit: N/A. Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Competition: South Carolina, Louisville, Florida State Breakdown: There is some thought that the Sooners might prefer Joseph on the defensive side of the ball though it seems a bit open ended at this point and could be dictated by how other chips fall in the class. Either way he may be a very interesting guy to track in the next few weeks. Dec. 12 Prediction: Florida State

Official Visit: Yes – Dec. 9 Primary Recruiter: Jay Valai Competition: Cincinnati (Commitment) Breakdown: Oklahoma has a unique relationship with McCullough, whose father worked for the Kansas City Chiefs with Valai, and that has fueled some of the speculation here. Still this won’t be an easy move for the Sooners but there is some reason to believe that McCullough might take a shine to Oklahoma and that becomes even more real with the departure of Bearcats head man Luke Fickell for Wisconsin. Dec. 12 Prediction: Oklahoma

Official Visit: N/A Primary Recruiter: Bill Bedenbaugh Competition: Miami, Michigan State Breakdown: This is one of the ‘let’s wait and see’ type prospects in the class of 2023 for Oklahoma. They’ve never quite been put to bed in his recruitment though they’ve always felt like a peripheral possibility. Still though he has seen some talk of focus on Miami and Michigan State, two schools with considerable issues all of their own. Playing games on Saturdays has been a consistent problem for him getting out to take visits but with his season ending recently, maybe a visit happens between now and Signing Day? Dec. 12 Prediction: Miami

Official Visit: N/A. Primary Recruiter: Miguel Chavis Competition: USC (Commit) Breakdown: Peevy is another late, and very interesting, addition to the list. He picked up an offer in November and the Sooners are rumored to be a possibility for a visit. If that can come together maybe they could pull a late steal but no one seems too certain of anything from a player who has been pretty quiet throughout his recruitment. Dec. 12 Prediction: USC

Official Visit: Yes – Nov. 18 Primary Recruiter: Brent Venables Competition: Cal, Wisconsin, Washington State Breakdown: Sanders is a player the Sooners wasted little time in getting serious about and he almost immediately reciprocated their overtures. He made his way to Norman for Bedlam and the Sooners put together an impressive visit that resulted in his commitment. Result: Committed to Oklahoma on Nov. 20.

Official Visit: Yes – Nov. 18 Primary Recruiter: Brent Venables Competition: Texas A&M (Commit) Breakdown: Sanford is a long-time pledge to the Aggies that felt like he would be nearly impossible to turn away. Since his visit things have been a bit hard to read with some feeling the Sooners have made a big move while others seem to feel he’s locked in. Prediction: Texas A&M

Official Visit: Yes – Dec. 16 Primary Recruiter: Todd Bates Competition: Louisville, GT, Maryland, UCF Breakdown: Strong will be one of the more interesting prospects to follow over the coming month as the Sooners made an offer and have expressed interest but are they are going to push for him down the stretch? It’s definitely possible but it may be related to not only how Oklahoma closes its class but also what may happen in the portal. Dec. 12 Prediction: Oklahoma