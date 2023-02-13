Oklahoma & Texas to leave early for SEC, UFOs flying over the midwest & will Big 12 steal teams from the Pac-12?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back to discuss the biggest news surrounding the SEC, conference realignment and, of course, aliens.

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners reached an agreement this week with the Big 12 to leave the conference a year early for the SEC. The question remains: how do does the SEC schedule a 16-team conference. The show discusses what the best format would be for the teams moving forward, and which rivalry games would need to be preserved. Also, Texas QB Quinn Ewers cut off his signature mullet recently, which sparks the question: is Quinn growing up, or is the new hairdo a sign there is fear of Arch Manning’s impending arrival at Texas?

In other conference news, there haven’t been many developments since Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff spent time in Dallas, Texas to watch a SMU basketball game, but that doesn’t stop the guys from determining how hot the seat is for the Pac-12, which is set to lose USC and UCLA in a few years. A new idea is proposed where the Big 12 could possibly try to add 4 teams from the Pac-12, thereby bolstering its own standing in the college football landscape.

Lastly, the show tries to figure out the game plan for the worsening UFO situation in America, and whether our new apparent alien overlords will be benevolent or not.

1:00 Texas and Oklahoma have been granted an early exit from the Big-12 to go to the SEC

9:15 The SEC’s change to a 16-team format

24:22 Quinn Ewers cut his iconic mullet

27:25 Predicting future SEC matchups under the new 16-team format

38:00 Who will the Pac-12 and Big-12 add to their conferences?

50:20 The UFO situation in the United States

