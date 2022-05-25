Oklahoma State falls to Texas behind Pete Hansen’s dominant performance

ARLINGTON, Texas — In a pitcher’s duel, Oklahoma State had no answer for Texas left-hander Pete Hansen.

And an early morning turned sour.

Hansen befuddled the Cowboys into the eighth inning, striking out 12 and allowing just three hits as Texas beat OSU 4-0 to open the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday at Globe Life Park.

More: Matt Holliday has lived a charmed baseball life. His oldest son, Jackson, could be next.

The fourth-seeded Cowboys await the loser of No. 1-seeded TCU and No. 8 Baylor at 9 a.m. Thursday in an elimination game.

OSU has lost six of its last eight games.

Hansen’s day overshadowed a strong day from OSU starter Victor Mederos, who pitched into the seventh in his second start since suffering an oblique injury at Texas in April.

In six innings, Mederos allowed three runs — two earned — on seven hits and a walk. He struck out five.

But he made a costly mistake — throwing away the ball on a bunt by Texas’ Douglas Hodo III in the sixth, allowing Trey Faltine to score from first.

Texas designated hitter Austin Todd homered to open the seventh. After a single by Skyler Messinger, Mederos’ day was done. Messinger later scored on a single by Faltine.

The Longhorns added another run on a solo homer from catcher Silas Ardoin with one out in the ninth off OSU reliever Hueston Morrill.

By then, Hansen’s day was done. And OSU’s offense was on lockdown.

The Cowboys only got one baserunner past first base, and that came with two outs in the ninth.

More: Who is the team to beat in the Big 12 baseball tournament at Globe Life Field? Meet the contenders

Big 12 tournament schedule

At Arlington, Texas

(*-if necessary)

Wednesday, May 25

Game 1: No. 5 Texas 4, No. 4 Oklahoma State 0

Game 2: No. 8 Baylor vs. No. 1 TCU, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Kansas State vs. No. 2 Texas Tech, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 West Virginia vs. No. 3 Oklahoma, 7:3 0 p.m.

Thursday, May 26

Game 5: Oklahoma State vs. G2 loser, 9 a.m.

Game 6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: Texas vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.

Story continues

Game 8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, May 27

Game 9: G7 loser vs. G5 winner, 3:15 p.m.

Game 10: G8 loser vs. G6 winner, 7p.m.

Saturday, May 28

Game 11: G7 winner vs. G9 winner, 9 a.m.

Game 12: G8 winner vs. G10 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13: G11 winner vs. G11 loser*, 4 p.m.

Game 14: G12 winner vs. G12 loser*, 4 p.m. or 7:30

Sunday, May 29

Game 15: Championship, 5 p.m.

More: How to watch Oklahoma State in the 2022 Big 12 baseball tournament

Jacob Unruh covers college sports for The Oklahoman. You can send your story ideas to him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @jacobunruh. Support his work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Big 12 baseball tournament: Oklahoma State vs. Texas score & updates