Oklahoma State baseball’s season ends shy of super regionals with loss to Arkansas

STILLWATER — Roc Riggio fell to his knees after a mighty swing.

In a rarity for the past four days, Riggio’s electric bat did not catch the baseball. Oklahoma State’s rally with its hottest hitter at the plate was suddenly over.

The Cowboys’ season was not far behind.

On a night seventh-seeded OSU’s dream of Omaha ended with a 7-3 loss to Arkansas, missed opportunities will loom.

The Cowboys had chances in Monday night’s winner-take-all regional final at O’Brate Stadium. But the offense that had pulverized pitching all week wasn’t quite as potent.

OSU’s season ends with a 42-22 record.

Arkansas players celebrate with infielder Chris Lanzilli (18) after he scored a run during an NCAA college baseball tournament regional game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

The Cowboys stranded 10 runners on base and left the bases loaded twice, including in the eighth inning when Riggio lost the battle with freshman lefty Hagen Smith, Arkansas’ starting pitcher Saturday.

OSU, like it did Sunday with two remarkable comebacks, still fought until the end.

It fell behind 5-0 until David Mendham opened the sixth with a solo homer to right field. The Cowboys added two more in the seventh on a double by Riggio and sacrifice fly from Zach Ehrhard.

And momentum even appeared to shift when ace Justin Campbell emerged from the bullpen in the eighth to relieve Friday’s starter Victor Mederos, who allowed just one run and struck out five over three innings.

Campbell inherited a runner but struck out two and got the benefit of a nice tag by Nolan McLean on a throw to third from Ehrhard in right. Jalen Battles had singled and Chris Lanzilli went from first to third. He beat the tag but slid off with McLean tagging him.

OSU then loaded the bases in the eighth, but Smith struck out Chase Adkison and Riggio.

Arkansas responded in the ninth against Campbell, with catcher Michael Turner doubling in two runs with two outs.

