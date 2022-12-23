Oklahoma Sooners football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby discussed Jackson Arnold, Daylan Smothers and offensive class

Oklahoma’s class of 2023 has long been discussed as a group that was built on a five-star quarterback in Jackson Arnold but it’s far more than just the talented signal-caller that has made it to Norman.

In his conversation with the media Jeff Lebby spoke on National Signing Day with Keyon Brown, Jaquaize Pettaway, Kalib Hicks, Daylan Smothers, Josh Bates, Heath Ozaeta, Cayden Green, Logan Howland, Kade McIntyre, and even Austin Stogner‘s return to Norman.