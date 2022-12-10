Oklahoma Sooners football has shown some early interest in defensive lineman Braden Fiske. What has caught OU’s eye?

Adding to the defensive line figures to be a huge focus for Sooners in both the 2023 recruiting class as well as the transfer portal. One of their early focuses in recruiting is Western Michigan grad transfer Braden Fiske . We take a look at the Sooners defensive line offer and just what caught Oklahoma’s eye.

Career Stats: 41 career games, 148 tackles (76 solo), 27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks.

PFF Grade in 2022: 83.4

High: 81.8 – Bowling Green

Low: 56.9 – Eastern Michigan

Eligibility Remaining: One year

Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Braden Fiske is a simple explanation, the Sooners need impact help on the inside of their defensive line, particularly the interior. A talented guy with loads of experience is just what the Sooners need.

What’s on Tape: Fiske is a versatile defensive lineman who has lined up from defensive end to nose tackle for the Broncos. He’s a guy with good size but still has a nice first step and some length to keep blockers away from him. He can be a bit high at times in the run game but flashes some potential as an interior pass rusher.