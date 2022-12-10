Oklahoma Sooners football has shown some early interest in defensive lineman Braden Fiske. What has caught OU’s eye?

Adding to the defensive line figures to be a huge focus for Sooners in both the 2023 recruiting class as well as the transfer portal. One of their early focuses in recruiting is Western Michigan grad transfer Braden Fiske. We take a look at the Sooners defensive line offer and just what caught Oklahoma’s eye.
Career Stats: 41 career games, 148 tackles (76 solo), 27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks.
PFF Grade in 2022: 83.4
High: 81.8 – Bowling Green
Low: 56.9 – Eastern Michigan
Eligibility Remaining: One year
Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Braden Fiske is a simple explanation, the Sooners need impact help on the inside of their defensive line, particularly the interior. A talented guy with loads of experience is just what the Sooners need.
What’s on Tape: Fiske is a versatile defensive lineman who has lined up from defensive end to nose tackle for the Broncos. He’s a guy with good size but still has a nice first step and some length to keep blockers away from him. He can be a bit high at times in the run game but flashes some potential as an interior pass rusher.