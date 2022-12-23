Oklahoma Sooners football has hit the transfer portal hard with Jacob Lacey already committed and many offers out.

Oklahoma’s work in the transfer portal is fully underway with nearly a dozen offers out and even more Sooners headed elsewhere. So let’s have a look at all that is happening in Brent Venables and co. first full run at the portal. Could Oklahoma be in line to take more than a dozen prospects from college football’s free agency? It definitely seems possible.

Commitments

Career Stats: 37 career games, 35 tackles (18 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Eligibility Remaining: Two years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: The Sooners and Jacob Lacey seem an ideal fit due to the staff’s recruitment of Lacey coming out of high school as well as the Sooners defensive line group needing some experience – something that Lacey brings a boatload of.

Career Stats: 12 career games, 49 tackles (32 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three passes defended. Eligibility Remaining: 3 years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Dasan McCullough is a guy who has seen the Sooners recruiting his younger brother, Daeh McCullough, for quite some time and once he entered the portal talk got pretty heavy from the outset that the Sooners were real contenders. Dec. 8 Prediction: Oklahoma – CORRECT – Dec. 12

Career Stats: 37 career games, 174 tackles (122 solo), 6.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 11 passes defended. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: O

Career Stats: 35 career games, 67 receptions, 864 yards, and nine touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: One year + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Well, in the most simple terms, Austin Stogner already picked Oklahoma once before, right? His familiarity with the offensive staff seems to have a meaningful role here. Dec. 8 Prediction: Oklahoma – CORRECT – Dec. 8

Offers

Career Stats: 28 career games, 145 receptions, 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Two years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Some of Oklahoma’s sales job has already been done for them with Dante Cephas seeing Norman for himself already. He is also a vertical threat that seems to fit Oklahoma well.

Career Stats: 41 career games, 148 tackles (76 solo), 27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks. Eligibility Remaining: One year Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Braden Fiske is a simple explanation, the Sooners need impact help on the inside of their defensive line, particularly the interior. A talented guy with loads of experience is just what the Sooners need.

Career Stats: 30 career games, 59 tackles (41 solo), 11.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, one interception, 14 passes defended, three forced fumbles. Eligibility Remaining: Two years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Trace Ford is an obvious one as an in-state product from the Oklahoma City area. However, the Sooners may have their work cut out in convincing him to cross the Bedlam line. Dec. 23 Prediction: Oklahoma

Career Stats: 25 career games, 91 receptions, 1,373 yards, and nine touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Xavier Guillory is a guy that has an impressive offer list but based on Oklahoma’s needs and his offer list, the Sooners do seem to stand out a bit from the crowd. His relationship with his former coach, Charlie Ragle, could give Arizona State a very serious role in his recruitment.

Career Stats: 25 career games, 106 receptions, 1,517 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Oklahoma looks set to return plenty of the same body types to their receiver room but Tre Harris would give the Sooners something unique. Dec. 16 Prediction: Oklahoma

Career Stats: 20 career games, 64 receptions, 676 yards, and three touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Prather is a guy who Oklahoma was involved with out of high school and is another player who can clearly see the need the Sooners have at the position. He also has familiarity with Jalil Farooq in Oklahoma’s receiver room. Dec. 16 Prediction: Oklahoma

Career Stats: 15 career games, 26 receptions, 541 yards, and three touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: 3 years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Dont’e Thornton is another player from an area that Oklahoma has recruited heavily in recent years and brings the size and speed that Jeff Lebby has shown a real affinity for at the position.

Career Stats: 17 career games, 12 career starts. Eligibility Remaining: Three years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Dillon Wade is a guy who has already been familiar with the state of Oklahoma after having spent the last three years in Norman. He’s also played in an offense very similar to what the Sooners are running which might make the transition a bit easier.

Names to Note

Career Stats: 47 career games, 132 tackles (67 solo), 28 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended, and five forced fumbles. Eligibility Remaining: One year Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: One of the guys who brings the veteran leadership and experience that Oklahoma needs to find along the defensive line.

Career Stats: 31 career games, 24 career starts. Eligibility Remaining: Two year + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Oklahoma loses one starter at guard and will need competition to improve at both spots – a guy with Javion Cohen’s talent and experience would be an absolute coup.

Career Stats: 22 career games, 54 receptions, 838 yards, and five touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Rivaldo Fairweather has picked up some early attention due to his impressive production and though the Sooners don’t have a lot of obvious connection to him, the need at tight end – possibly two in this class – is hard to ignore.

Career Stats: 23 career games, 16 career starts Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: This is more of connecting Oklahoma’s needs to an offensive lineman with experience. Myles Hinton also comes from an area that much of the staff has recruited heavily in recent years.

Career Stats: 10 career games, 31 carries, 115 yards, and two touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Three years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Oklahoma and LJ Johnson were a very interesting connection during his initial recruitment. He always seemed interested but never really made a move toward the Sooners. There has already been contact so maybe this time it goes differently?

Career Stats: 36 career games, 22 career starts Eligibility Remaining: Two years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Much like Hinton, Keiondre Jones feels like a guy that is as much about the Sooners need as anything but he did give Clemson a fairly serious look during his recruitment.

Career Stats: 11 career games, three receptions, 10 yards, and one touchdown. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: It has been forgotten by many but the Sooners seemed a true contender for Christian Leary for quite some time. Could they get a win in the second go around? It’s possible but the reality is much of who he was drawn to are no longer in Norman.

Career Stats: 20 career games, 19 career starts Eligibility Remaining: Three years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Jake Renfro could create a bit of musical chair scenario for the Sooners but a quality center could allow Oklahoma to move Andrew Raym around and you create some interesting depth on the interior of the line.

Oklahoma’s Departures to the Portal

COMMITTED TO South Florida – Dec. 18, 2022

COMMITTED TO WISCONSIN – Dec. 17, 2022

COMMITTED TO TEXAS STATE – Dec. 19, 2022

COMMITTED TO MISSOURI – Dec. 11, 2022

Offers/Targets Headed Elsewhere

Career Stats: Six career games, two tackles (one solo), one tackle for loss, one forced fumble. Eligibility Remaining: Three years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Caleb Banks is another player from the Louisville program, following landing Kani Walker in 2021, who has some physical tools that aren’t easy to find. COMMITTED TO FLORIDA – Dec. 11

Career Stats: 21 career games, 19 career starts Eligibility Remaining: Three years Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Jeremiah Byers is from Central Texas, an area the Sooners have recruited for quite some time. The big man provides some positional versatility that could work for the Sooners. COMMITTED TO FLORIDA STATE – DEC. 19

Career Stats: 23 career games, 22 career starts. Eligibility Remaining: Two year + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: One of the fast rising lower level prospects in this year’s crop of portal players is Rhode Island’s Ajani ‘AJ’ Cornelius. The big man can compete for the left tackle job vacated by Anton Harrison. COMMITTED TO OREGON – DEC. 21

Career Stats: 39 career games, 81 tackles (39 solo), 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks, fumble recovery, and and two passes defended. Eligibility Remaining: One year Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Goodlow the last two years has been very productive for the Golden Hurricane and he’s another OKC area product that might take a shine to being in Norman. COMMITTED TO OKLAHOMA STATE – Dec. 17

Career Stats: 37 career games, 97 tackles (73 solo), 20 passes defended, one interception, one forced fumble, 3.5 tackles for loss. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Tony Grimes was once a big-time recruit for Clemson who showed some interest in the Tigers. Still though this one feels a bit like a longshot as Grimes’s lone trip to Oklahoma during his recruitment was a bit infamous for not going all that well. COMMITTED TO FLORIDA STATE – DEC. 22

Career Stats: 13 career games, 14 tackles (11 solo), 1 tackle for loss, two passes defended. Eligibility Remaining: One year + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: The Sooners made a real run at Khyree Jackson in the class of 2021 before he ultimately picked Alabama where he spent a year working with, now, Sooners cornerback coach Jay Valai. He has a relationship with Jalil Farooq and the Sooners might be able to win the race the second time around? COMMITTED TO OREGON – Dec. 18

Career Stats: 23 career games, 82 receptions, 1019 yards, and three touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: There’s a very real connection between Lovett and Oklahoma’s current interim receivers coach L’Damian Washington. Now whether that results in a win this go around? It is unclear. COMMITTED TO GEORGIA – DEC. 22

Career Stats: 24 career games, 57 receptions, 890 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Oklahoma has a need at the tight end position with only two young, and highly inexperienced, tight ends returning. Kyle Morlock has been one of the fastest movers among early portal entries and seems to fill a need. COMMITTED TO FLORIDA STATE – Dec. 15

Career Stats: 7 career games, five receptions, 26 yards Eligibility Remaining: 3 years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Braylin Presley is a chance for Oklahoma’s new staff to change the narrative that has existed around the state for a while now that the Sooners don’t recruit within state lines like they should. Still though, it’s not quite clear how he fits into OU’s offensive scheme. COMMITTED TO TULSA – Dec. 16

Career Stats: 17 career games, 84 receptions 1,406 yards, and six touchdowns. Eligibility Remaining: Two years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Dorian Singer is another prospect that brings a lot to Oklahoma and may well see the need the Sooners have offensively. It will be interesting to monitor if they pursue multiple receivers. COMMITTED TO USC – Dec. 19

Career Stats: 23 career games, 93 tackles (60 solo), 9 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 7 passes defended, two interceptions. Eligibility Remaining: Three years + redshirt Why he and Oklahoma Make Sense: Slusher is a guy that always had an affinity for Oklahoma but int he first go around never got a strong look from the Sooners. His experience at safety could be a welcome addition to a roster look to further enhance depth. COMMITTED TO LOUISVILLE – Dec. 19