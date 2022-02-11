Oklahoma football’s official recruiting class after national signing day 2022

When Micaiah Overton arrived at Liberty, he was a 218 pound tight end. Now, he’s leaving Liberty as a 6-foot-3, 300 pound defensive tackle.

247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong reported yesterday that Micaiah had entered his name into the transfer portal and that he plans to play with his brother Lebbeus Overton at his next stop.

Oklahoma associate head coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive tackles coach Todd Bates offered Micaiah today.

At Bessemer Academy in Alabama, Micaiah had 55 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and three sacks as a senior. He also caught 16 passes for 368 yards and five touchdowns that season.

Micaiah’s brother, Lebbeus Overton, is a five-star defensive line target for the Sooners that recently reclassified into the 2022 class. Oklahoma made the cut into Lebbeus’ top-five schools. Lebbeus’ plan is to enroll at the school of his choice this summer.

He’s locked in on Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M. Micaiah will join on visits to Norman, Eugene and College Station in March. Those dates have not been locked in yet. – Wiltfong, 247Sports.

It’s noteworthy that the pair are visiting Norman, Eugene and College Station as a duo. That gives the indication that this may be a battle between Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Their father, Milton Overton, was a four-year starter on Oklahoma’s offensive line during the 1992-95 seasons. Milton Overton served as Texas A&M’s associate athletics director from 2003-09 and Alabama’s associate athletics director from 2009-15.

Then, he was hired as Florida A&M’s athletics director in June of 2015. Milton Overton was named Kennesaw State’s director of athletics on October 31, 2017, and he still oversees the Owls’ athletics today.

As far as Lebbeus’ recruitment is concerned, On3 recruiting experts Gerry Hamilton and Chad Simmons both submitted On3 predictions for Lebbeus to wind up at Texas A&M on Feb. 1. 247Sports’ reporter Rusty Mansell of Georgia Insider also recently submitted a crystal ball prediction for Lebbeus to Texas A&M on Feb. 3.

Story continues

Lebbeus and Micaiah appear to be a package deal and it remains to be seen if a third visit for Lebbeus and a first for Micaiah to Norman can swing the pendulum in the Sooners’ favor.

