Oklahoma man Gilbert Ray Postelle executed for role in 2005 quadruple slaying

The inmate who was executed in Oklahoma on Thursday for his role in a quadruple slaying back in 2005 had a last meal that included 20 chicken nuggets and three large fries, according to a report.

Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, declined to give any last words during the state’s fourth execution since October. A doctor entered the chamber inside the Oklahoma State Penitentiary and declared Postelle unconscious at 10:06 a.m. after rubbing his sternum, shaking him and appearing to speak to him.

One media witness told the Frontier that Postelle did not seem to struggle with his breath and his death “happened really quick.”

Prior to the execution, Postelle had 20 chicken nuggets and an assortment of dipping sauces, according to the Oklahoman. The paper said he also had three large fries with ketchup, a crispy chicken sandwich, a chicken sandwich, a large cola and a caramel frappe.

Postelle did not deny his involvement in the Memorial Day 2005 shooting deaths of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Swindle and Amy Wright. But Postelle’s attorney, Robert Nance, argued that his client suffered from a learning disability, the abandonment of his mother at a young age and had begun abusing methamphetamine on a nearly daily basis beginning at age 12.

“He’s a different man than he was,” Nance told the Pardon and Parole Board During in December.

Postelle himself also testified at the hearing via video link from the prison that he had been using meth for days before the killings and remembered little about the crimes. He was 19 at the time of the killings.

“I do understand that I’m guilty and I accept that,” he said. “There’s nothing more that I know to say to you all than I am truly sorry for what I’ve done to all these families.”

Prosecutors say Postelle, his brother David Postelle, father Brad Postelle and another man carried out the killings in a “blitz attack” motivated by their belief that Swindle was responsible for a motorcycle accident that left Brad Postelle seriously injured. But prosecutors said there was no evidence that Swindle was involved in the crash.

Gilbert Postelle received two death sentences for the killings of Wright and Alderson after evidence showed he pursued the two as they were trying to flee and shot them from behind with a rifle.

“He got what he deserved today,” Milner said.