Oklahoma man Brian Chintharsy arrested after firing shots onto intersection

Shocking videos show a man opening fire on a busy Oklahoma intersection after an apparent road-rage incident.

Footage shared on social media shows the man banging on the window of a white Buick SUV in the multi-lane road in Tulsa last Friday — then calmly raising a handgun and firing as the vehicle tries to flee.

Another clip shared by KTUL captures the sound of at least nine shots being fired before the gunman lowers his weapon and walks away.

“Oh my God … is he shooting him, Mom?” a female voice asks in one of the clips, pleading with her mother to “go.”

“Call 911 before they shoot us too!” she pleads.

Tulsa police credited the videos for helping arrest Brian Chintharsy, 30, who on Friday was still in custody in Tulsa County Jail on a slew of charges including shooting with intent to kill, records showed.

Footage shared on social media shows Brian Chintharsy in full road rage before he calmly raised a handgun and fired into the intersection. Tulsa Police Department

“We arrested this man after he brazenly stood in the middle of an intersection and indiscriminately fired a gun as vehicles drove along the roadway,” Chief of Police Wendell Franklin wrote on Twitter as he shared a booking photo of the smirking suspect.

“Several cell phone videos posted on social media captured the incident. Many citizens assisted in this case and we thank you!” the chief wrote.

Tulsa police credited the videos for helping arrest Brian Chintharsy, who was taken into custody by the Tulsa County Jail on multiple charges. News On 6/KOTV

Some of the charges related to an earlier incident where shots were fired at a house, KTUL said.

Chintharsy is due in court Monday, the online records show.